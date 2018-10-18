Eighty Catoosa County businesses — from nursing homes and restaurants to emergency care clinics and family crisis organizations — filled The Colonnade in Ringgold Thursday, Oct. 18, showcasing their businesses and services.
Hundreds of visitors milled through the displays sampling food and picking up information on the businesses and services offered within the county.
The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Showcase Catoosa Business Expo, which was sponsored by the city of Fort Oglethorpe, Capital Bank, National Healthcare of Fort Oglethorpe, and MedSTAT.
Martha Eaker, president and CEO of the Chamber, said, “The showcase presented a great opportunity to see many of the local businesses all together and become aware of the opportunities to do business locally … (to) visit with your neighbor, and (to) become familiar with your community and what is available right outside your door.”