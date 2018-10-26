The human remains found Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 23, in a wooded area off Ga. Highway 193 in the High Point community have been identified.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab has positively identified the remains as Kenneth S. Dues, 36, of Flintstone. Dental records were used to identify Dues.
Dues’ landlord reported to the Walker County Sheriff’s Department that Dues was missing from his Flintstone apartment on June 6.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging.