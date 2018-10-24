Human remains were found in a wooded area about 200 yards off Georgia highway 193 in the High Point community of Walker County around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
Two men who were scouting the area for deer signs discovered the skeletal remains at the base of a tree.
Evidence found at the scene indicates the deceased died from hanging. Foul play is not suspected.
Detectives and the G.B.I. crime lab will compare the remains to that of a Flintstone, Ga., man who was reported missing to the Sheriff's Office on June 6, 2018.