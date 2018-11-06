Southern gospel quartet sounds and family harmonies will be shared by the Testimony Quartet and the Hullender Family at Sacred Sounds Fridays at Ringgold's Patriot Hall, 320 Emberson Drive. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.
Randall Franks, “Officer Randy Goode” from TV’s “In the Heat of the Night” will host. Ticket donation is $10.
Among the performers sharing their talents with the Testimony Quartet is US 101 radio personality Ken Hicks, who sings bass, Dove Award nominee Howard Stewart who sings baritone, tenor singer Brad Harris and lead singer Heath Allen.
Ken Hicks hosts the “Gospel Road” Sundays from 6-9:30 a.m. on US 101 and appears daily for the morning show, said there is nothing quite like standing in the midst of history when you sing.
The Hullender Family will feature their unique family harmony blend combining father Jeff with his adult children Justin and Emily.
The group's latest CD “Live” features new songs and some familiar classics.
“This will be a tremendous and uplifting gathering of friends celebrating our love of Jesus through song,” Jeff said. “Don't miss this wonderful night.”
Jeff Hullender learned his music traveling with his singing parents — Jr. and Thelma of Ringgold. He also is a former member of the award-winning Gold City Quartet and performed with the Kingsmen and Teddy Huffam and the Gems. Emily Padgett is a former Share America scholar.
To find out more, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheHullenderFamily.
The event is a fundraiser for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship Fund. The Share America Foundation, Inc., a Georgia non-profit, presents scholarships to talented musicians who excel in the Appalachian musical arts.
Donations for tickets are adults: $10, Children 12 and under free with adult. For more information, www.shareamericafoundation.org.