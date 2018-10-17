There’s one thing better than watching cute and funny dog videos online — watching cute and funny dogs in person. Better yet, how about getting to show off your own celebrity canine?
Here’s your chance to do both — and a lot more. On Oct. 27, the Fort Oglethorpe Bark City Dog Park Committee and North Georgia Animal Alliance (NGAA) are joining forces to hold a dog parade and costume contest and fall festival on the amphitheater grounds at the Colonnade.
Howl-O-Ween is the name of the event and the planning committee for it has been working overtime making sure it will be a howling success for everyone of every age and for all the dogs that come to strut their stuff.
When: Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Northwest Georgia Amphitheater at the Colonnade, 220 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold
Cost: Free admission, $5 to enter dog parade/costume contest
More info (vendors): Valerie at 678-772-5670
Howl-O-Ween is a joint fundraiser for the dog park committee and NGAA, an animal rescue organization. “We’ll be raffling off donated items, doing a cake walk, and we’ll have food, games, face painting, and lots of other activities,” says committee member Valerie Hayes, who is also vice president of NGAA.
The highlight of the festival will be a dog parade and costume contest. There will be prizes for categories like best DIY costume, funniest, best pop-culture and best owner-dog look-alike costumes. The cost to enter the costume contest and parade is $5 per dog. There is no cost to attend the festival.
“This will be a lot of fun for everyone,” says Hayes, “whether they have dogs or not.”
Fort Oglethorpe City Manager Jennifer Simpkins, who serves on the Bark City Committee and the Howl-O-Ween planning committee, is planning to bring her Dachshund, Charlie, dressed as Eeyore from Winnie-the-Pooh. “Charlie won’t be eligible for the contest,” says Simpkins, “but it will be fun to have him there. He moves as slow as Eeyore with his short little legs.”
“The city and the Bark City Committee are excited to be partnering with NGAA on this event,” says Simpkins.
Hayes says she’s been impressed with how Bark City Committee members have been able to pull resources to help the festival come together. Simpkins agrees, “I’m amazed at what the committee has been able to accomplish over and over. They always rise to the occasion.”
NGAA will have information at the event about adopting animals and about their rescue work and attendees will be able to learn more about the dog park that will soon be a part of Fort Oglethorpe.
Hayes says there’s still time for vendors to sign up to be a part of the Howl-O-Ween festival. The cost for crafters is $20 per booth space. Food vendors can call for more information.
“We would also appreciate donations for our raffles and for prizes,” says Hayes. “This is all going to two good causes.”
