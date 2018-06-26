A hotel manager and one of his tenants were arrested in Fort Oglethorpe after a gun was pulled during an altercation, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
David Carl Munroe, 39, of Rossville, and Michael Anthony Smith, 19, of Ringgold, were arrested on June 14 on charges of affray/fighting. Both men have been released from jail on bond.
Police responded to a fight call at the Cloud Springs Lodge on Pine Grove Access Road just before 3:30 p.m. on June 14.
Michael Smith told police that Munroe, a manager at the hotel, allegedly came to his room and “disrespected” his girlfriend, prompting Smith to confront him.
Smith claimed that he grabbed a stick after Munroe allegedly spat on him, and that Munroe then pulled out a pistol, reports show.
“David Munroe said he was advising tenants about an upcoming inspection and that the residents (Smith and girlfriend) were in violation of rules,” Detective Johnny Lanham said.
Munroe claimed Smith showed up at the property, grabbed a club and started yelling at him, at which time he pulled out his handgun, which he’s permitted to carry.
“The witness said both persons were arguing and approached one another, making physical contact before the stick and gun were involved,” Lanham said.