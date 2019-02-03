During February, American Heart Month, Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton will offer free heart health information and assessments at various locations in the area.
The assessments will include cholesterol, glucose and blood-pressure checks at each location.
The Catoosa County events are scheduled for:
• Thursday, Feb. 7, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Catoosa County Senior Center, 144 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold
• Friday, Feb. 8, 9 to 11 a.m. at Patriot Hall, 320 Emberson Drive, Ringgold.
Megan Brown, MD, of Hamilton Physician Group – Catoosa Campus, will speak on heart health during the assessment event at the Catoosa County Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 7. She will give her presentation at 10 a.m. During the assessments on both days, primary care and family medicine staff members from Hamilton Physician Group – Catoosa Campus will be available to answer questions.
During the assessments on Feb. 8 at Patriot Hall, neurosurgeon Sam Critides, Jr., MD, will also be available to answer questions.
Participants may register to win a heart health basket valued at more than $200.
“During Heart Month, we want to remind everyone to take care of their hearts,” said Rachel Ogle, marketing outreach manager. “We hope you’ll take advantage of one of our free assessments to get an idea how your heart is doing.”
If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please call 706-272-6114 at least one day prior to the screening.