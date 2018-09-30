When I was young, probably about six or seven, I heard people at church, occasionally a neighbor, and even my teacher say that my aunt Bea had a heart of gold.
That mystified and amazed me, so one day I asked my invalid grand-mother, “Grammaw, does Bea really have a heart of gold?”
Well, she paused, smiled, and then proceeded to tell me that what people meant by that expression was that Bea was very compassionate and unselfish and that she would help others, even if it mean sacrificing herself.
With that explanation, I would watch Bea take a meal to a sick or shut-in neighbor or buy a extra bag of groceries and leave them by the mailbox of a family struggling financially. Sometimes she would simply cut a few huge, beautiful dalais from her flower bed and take a bouquet to a neighbor in the valley or someone at church. When we were struggling, she would show up with quarts and quarts of green beans, squash, or green tomatoes that she had raised in her acre garden and then had canned. Of course, see seemed to always bring a pint or two of jellies and a couple quarts of homemade apple sauce or apple butter, my favorite.
I remember vividly one summer when she would take her daughter and me to swim at a neighboring town’s public pool once a week. There was a very poor family on the old country road on which we lived who had two young daughters about my age. One evening as we were coming home from the pool, Bea saw the girls out, pulled into their drive, and asked their mom if they could go swimming with us the next week.
The mother thanked Bea but declined, saying the girls had nothing to wear for swimming. Therefore, during the week, Bea went into town and bought bathing suits for the girls. For the remainder of the summer, Bea not only took the girls with us, but she paid their 50 cents pool admission and bought them food and drinks the same as she did her daughter and me.
Her compassion, however, did not stop with people. During a dry summer, a neighbor could not afford hay for his horse and was planning to sell it to the slaughter house. But Bea stepped in and bought enough hay from another neighbor to save the horse’s life.
I found it very strange that sometimes when riding with Bea, I would see a partial bag of bread, sometimes a bit moldy, in the back floorboard or on the back seat where I usually sat. One day as we were riding along, she slammed on her brakes, pulled off the country road the best she could, and asked me to hand her the bag of bread that was on the floor-board.
I did, and then sat there in awe as she took the bread and walked back to an old, emaciated dog she had just seen lying in the ditch beside the road. Then I watched her kneel down, talking softly to the dog, and then sit down with it for about 15 minutes while she slowly fed it the bag of bread. Later, when she had a dog of her own and bought Gravy Train or other bagged food for it, she would always keep a round, plastic Folgers’ coffer canister filled with dog feed in her car for stray and needy mutts she would encounter.
So yes, Bea did indeed have a heart of gold. Years later when I dis-cussed this with her, she said she learned compassion and an altruistic spirit from her mother and from the Lord. She shared that her mom, though always very poor, would never pass a Salvation Army kettle at Christmastime without dropping something in, for she said she was blessed and could do something to help those worse off than she was.
She also explained that she had adopted and had tried to live by the principle of a little chorus she remembers having sung in Sunday school and vacation Bible school: “Others, yes, Lord, others. Let this my motto be. Lord, let me live for others that I might live like Thee.”
At that time, I thought that Bea was very unique with her “heart of gold.” Throughout the years, however, I have come to observe that most churches, schools, classrooms, communities, streets, and even families have one or more members with hearts of gold.
These are more often than not quiet individuals who see needs around them, are touched, and respond without attention and fanfare to meet those needs. Maybe it’s raising foster children, or buying a homeless person a meal, or being a blood donor, or volunteering at a hospital, nursing home or animal shelter, or befriending and encouraging a co-worker or fellow student or neighbor who is lonely, hurt or depressed.
These are people who live lives of compassion and giving, who respond instantly and quietly to the needs around them, and who are just as quick to stop and help a stranger as to help a family member or friend. These are those whose lives are a series of random acts of kindness, who are sensitive to the needs of those around them.
I’ll never forget one night years ago when I was driving home from work in Chattanooga, looked down, and saw that I was on fumes. I was still about twenty miles from home and had spent my last dollar earlier that day. I knew if I could scrape together $1.50 change, I could get enough gas to get home.
So there I was at the pump searching for every quarter, dime and nickel I could find in the car. I had even gotten out of the car and was kneeling on my knees beside the driver’s door looking for another 25 or 30 cents I hoped might be hidden under the driver’s seat.
Suddenly I heard a cough and someone say, “Pardon me, sir, but may-be I can help you.” As I stood up, this stranger put a $20 bill in my hand saying, “God bless you, sir. Maybe this will help get you where you’re headed.” Wow! What a heart of gold and random act of kindness!
Our towns, communities, churches, schools, and families almost all have these unselfish people, willing to reach out and meet the needs of others.
We at the Walker County Messenger would like to recognize these “hearts of gold” in our community. We want to publicly thank them for their altruism and for the role models they are for everyone around them.
Therefore, we invite and encourage you, our readers, to nominate those special, unselfish, altruistic people you know for our “heart of gold” recognition, which includes a special certificate, a listing of the nominees’ names in the paper, and possibly even a separate, full story about some of them.
To nominate someone for our “heart of gold” recognition, send us a 200-300 word discussion and description of him or her and how that person exhibits a “heart of gold.” Try to show that person’s compassion and unselfishness in action and in detail just as I tried to show you my aunt Bea in action.
Your discussion MUST be typed and may be emailed to us as a Word document attachment or brought by our office. With your typed description and discussion of the person, we will need the person’s name, address, and phone number along with your name, phone number and email address, of course.
Remember, a “heart of gold” is a spirit of altruism and a heart of com-passion and giving. That doesn’t mean or is limited to, however, just money. Sometimes a person’s time, understanding and empathy are much more needed and valued than money.
So who around you, young and old, has a “heart of gold” and deserves to be recognized and honored? A neighbor, co-worker, fellow student, teacher, employee where you shop, your hair dresser, your parent, grandparent, sibling or other relative? Who? We look forward to receiv-ing your nominations and helping you honor those “heart of gold” people in your life and community.