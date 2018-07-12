Homeschoolers from the North Georgia and Chattanooga areas are already thinking “back-to-school.”
The annual curriculum expo organized by the Chattanooga Southeast Tennessee Home Education Association (CSTHEA) will feature more than 70 vendors selling everything from complete curriculums to supplemental materials such as maps, board games, foreign language courses, and art and music courses and supplies. Several colleges will be set up to share what they have to offer homeschool graduates.
Attendees will be able to sit in on workshops about homeschool law, getting started in homeschooling, teaching teens, teaching special needs and gifted children, testing and other things related to education.
CSTHEA will have a booth sharing information about activities it sponsors for homeschoolers, including baseball, basketball, cross-country, soccer, softball, volleyball and track teams, Trail Life and American Heritage Girls clubs, a Mock Trial team, a yearbook committee, and a theatre troupe. They will also provide information about their annual graduation and banquet.
Homeschool Expo
Where: Camp Jordan, East Ridge, Tenn.
When: July 20, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $8 per family, covers both days
Jeannette Tulis, one of the coordinators of the expo, says the event is not just for homeschoolers. “We have teachers from private and public schools who come because there’s such a variety of material to choose from, things you might not see too many other places. It’s a great opportunity for anyone who wants to help with the education of a child.”