Catoosa County detectives are investigating a residential burglary that recently occurred in the gated WindStone community off Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Sept. 14 on Windstone Drive.
The victim called police and claimed that he left town on Sept. 14 and was notified by a neighbor late that evening that the glass was smashed out of the back door of the home.
“The neighbor advised an unknown offender busted the glass out of the back door, unlocked the door, and went into the residence,” Deputy Zachary Roden said.
Moving boxes containing purses and dishes were taken from the home, as well as multiple suitcases, reports show.
The home is inside a gated subdivision with an attendant present, which led Deputy Roden believe that the whomever committed the crime may have gained access to the home using an unconventional route.
“With the residence being just east of the exit gate for WindStone on Swanson Road, and the point of entry being on the backside of the residence, it is likely that the offender(s) accessed the backyard of the residence from Swanson Road,” Roden said.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the stolen property is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Tinker at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.