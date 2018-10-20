Ringgold’s Nicholas Hickman received the $1,000 Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship from the Share America Foundation at a recent SingAkadamie performance in Chattanooga. Hickman, a Ringgold High School graduate, is now a student at Dalton State College studying communications. He was selected for the scholarship at age 12 for his singing talents. He was singing with Sheri Thrower’s SingAkadamie when he was selected and continues appearing with the troupe. From left: Hickman, Thrower and Randall Franks, Share America president. For more information, visit www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Funeral set for woman whose dismembered body was found in Bartow County
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.
- Missing man found after being reported missing Friday
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday October 14 at 8 a.m.
- Report: Rome man sent $6,200 to online scammer
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Friday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m.
- Bypass ban for cyclists under review
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday October 13 at 8 a.m.