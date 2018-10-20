Hickman share america

Ringgold’s Nicholas Hickman received the $1,000 Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship from the Share America Foundation at a recent SingAkadamie performance in Chattanooga. Hickman, a Ringgold High School graduate, is now a student at Dalton State College studying communications. He was selected for the scholarship at age 12 for his singing talents. He was singing with Sheri Thrower’s SingAkadamie when he was selected and continues appearing with the troupe. From left: Hickman, Thrower and Randall Franks, Share America president. For more information, visit www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org.

