Area law enforcement appreciation continued Thursday, Feb. 28, as the Rossville Exchange Club honored five area officers and treated over 60 to BBQ appreciation lunches at the Rossville Civic Center.
Exchange Club President Susan Tankersley, program coordinator Don Martin, and Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson orchestrated the events to which all area law enforcement personnel were invited. Area agencies with officers in attendance included Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Rossville, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, LaFayette, the GBI, the FBI, Georgia State Patrol, the regional Drug Task Force, and the probation office.
Before guest speaker Hamilton County Chief Deputy Austin Garrett addressed the luncheon attendees and presented the Exchange Club’s Jimmy Sampley Officer of the Year awards, Sheriff Wilson presented two special awards. The Distinguished Law Enforcement Lifetime Achievement Award was presented posthumously to Commander Patrick Doyle of the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force and was received by his widow, Dacia Doyle.
The second special recognition, the Police Medal of Valor, was presented to Major Tommy Bradford of the Dade County Sheriff’s Department, who was run over and lost part of his leg while trying to stop with a spike strip a fleeing thief from Alabama barreling into Trenton just as schools were being dismissed.
Then, in addressing his fellow officers, Chief Deputy Garrett emphasized the dual themes of partnership and leadership. He said that it was only through the excellent – and unusual – partnership, especially of law enforcement agencies, that Chattanooga won the confidence of the Ironman organizers which led to Chattanooga being the first community ever to host four Ironman events in one year. It was amazing, he noted, that with 91 countries participating in the Ironman event, that the first Ironman participant survey showed a 97% satisfaction rating. Garrett attributed this phenomenal rating to the tremendous partnership and teamwork of everyone involved in the event.
Garrett then shared that to him leadership meant a conscious giving of self and “adding value” to one’s organization, to one’s coworkers and peers, and to one’s community. Constantly giving, investing in and continually building up everyone around you is the true role and philosophy of a leader, he said.
Officers of the Year
He then turned his attention to the three leaders and recipients of the 2019 Officer of the Year awards, reading the letters of nomination for each, describing their service or heroic actions for which they were nominated, and then presenting each officer with his award.
The first Officer of the Year was Corporal Aaron Cantrell of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department. The nomination letter for him read, in part:
“On October 23, 2018, Cpl. Cantrell was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. The passenger of the vehicle was partially entrapped in the vehicle, and the vehicle was on fire. As Cpl. Cantrell pulled up, EMS was on the scene but had not yet acted. Cpl. Cantrell selflessly approached the vehicle, with flames inside the passenger compartment, and pulled the passenger to safety. Had Cpl. Cantrell failed to act, this passenger would have been burnt worse and even possibly died. Cpl. Cantrell’s act was selfless and heroic.”
The second Officer of the Year was Deputy Sheriff Eric Head of the Walker County Sheriff’s Department. The nomination letter for him read, in part:
“On July 18, 2018, Deputy Head was dispatched to Fox Mit Lane. The caller advised the 911 dispatcher that a 14-year-old boy had wrecked a dirt bike and was reported to have a severe laceration to the chest. The caller further stated that the boy was having difficulty breathing due to being impaled by the dirt bike handlebars.
Upon arrival, Deputy Head found the boy to have labored breathing, with a large three to four inch circular open chest wound. Deputy Head immediately recognized that the boy had a traumatic pneumothorax injury which allowed air to enter the chest cavity causing the lung to collapse.
Based on his training, Deputy Head knew that without quick treatment, the wound could prove fatal.
Deputy Head immediately went to work and improvised a chest seal by using a plastic evidence bag secured with tape to seal off the wound. This action prevented air from entering the chest cavity and causing the lung to collapse, but at the same time allowing excess to vent to allow for more normal breathing.
While awaiting the EMS, Deputy Head stayed by the boy’s side reassuring him and talking with him. When EMS arrived, the boy was stabilized and transported to the hospital.
The following day, I received a telephone call from the treating physician. The doctor told me that the EMTs had told him about Deputy Head’s quick action to save the boy’s life. The doctor told me that if Deputy Head had not initiated live saving measures on the scene as quickly as he did, the boy most likely would not have survived the accident.”
The third Officer of the Year was Trooper First Class Jason Ballard of the Georgia State Patrol, Post 41, LaFayette. The nomination letter for him read, in part:
“What truly sets TFC Ballard apart is his steadfast enthusiasm for the law enforcement profession and his dedication as a public servant. … His professional demeanor sets a standard for his peers to follow. …
TFC Ballard also excels with his assigned enforcement efforts. During 2018, TFC Ballard investigated 144 motor vehicle crashes with 87 injuries reported. TFC Ballard conducted 962 traffic stops and issued 505 citations and 1,536 warnings. TFC Ballard has also been recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for his efforts in DUI enforcement in 2018, and TFC Ballard removed 25 impaired drivers from Georgia’s roadways during the year. …
In October 2018, TFC Ballard was the only Post 41 Trooper called upon to assist with the recovery effort from Hurricane Michael. … TFC Ballard spent two weeks in southwest Georgia, providing aid and comfort to residents of the affected area. TFC Ballard worked mostly 16-hour days for both weeks insuring that needed supplies were delivered, performing traffic control operations, and serving as law enforcement for areas where services were either stretched very thin or were non-existent. Despite knowing the long hours and less than desirable accommodations of such an assignment, he displayed his typical selfless attitude, and he completed his duties without complaint. This Trooper’s performance clearly demonstrates that he cares for not only the community he serves, but for citizens throughout the state of Georgia.”
As someone was overhead to comment following the awards as officers were congratulating their colleagues and chatting among themselves, “it is important to recognize heroic accomplishments.” Such leadership by example indeed sets the standard and motivates and inspires everyone for the coming year.