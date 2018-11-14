Heritage Middle School in Catoosa County earned first place at the recent seventh/eighth-grade Berry College Mathematics Contest.
Students from 13 schools in Northwest Georgia participated in this year’s competition, which Berry College in Rome, Ga., hosts to promote and encourage mathematical excellence. Associate Professor of Mathematics Education Martha Tapia is the faculty supervisor for the competition and several Berry math students and professors assisted with the competition.
The Darlington School (Rome) was second and LaFayette Middle School (Walker County) placed third. Individual winners were Emily Lin of Heritage Middle, first place; Parker Hayen of Heritage Middle, second place; and Jacob Brown of LaFayette Middle, third place.
Participating schools also included: Armuchee Middle School, Floyd County, Ga.; Berry College Middle School, Mount Berry, Ga.; Clear Creek Middle School, Gilmer County, Ga.; Coosa Middle School, Floyd County, Ga.; Dade Middle School, Dade County, Ga.; Pickens County Middle School, Pickens County, Ga.; Rome Middle School, Rome, Ga.; Saint Mary’s School, Rome, Ga.; Summerville Middle School, Chattooga County, Ga.; and Trion Middle School, Chattooga County.