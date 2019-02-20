The Ringgold Rotary Club recently recognized Heritage High School's Yoon-Suh “Christy” Song as the system’s STAR student. To obtain the STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the three-part SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade-point average. The Ringgold Rotary Club presented Christy with a $500 scholarship. From left: STAR student sponsor Randall Peters, Superintendent Denia Reese, HHS math teacher and system STAR teacher Karen Wolfe, system STAR Student Christy Song, and Christy's mom Min-Jeong Won. / Contributed
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Legal fight looms over 'Love Library'
- LaFayette addressing growing homeless problem
- City setting up to adopt ordinance regulating sexually oriented businesses
- Ringgold man arrested on drug charge while loitering around school
- Modern Woodmen honors Ringgold Elementary’s ‘dancing cop’
- Traffic stop leads to pair of felony drug arrests
- Jail report for Saturday morning February 16
- GBI: 26 arrested, 5 still being sought in Polk County meth investigation
- GDOT audit says city bus service with Rome City Schools must end
- Scott Logistics sold to Canadian freight broker