Heritage High School’s Book Club recently held a “Harry Potter”-themed lock-in event in an attempt to have some fun while also raising a little money for their next group read.
The lock-in, which was held Friday night, Oct. 26, featured movies, games, food, and crafts all from the Harry Potter universe.
School Media Specialist Rhonda Sixto says the event was organized by the Book Club and gave Harry Potter fans a chance to hang out and share their love for the series.
“The event was very well received and attended,” Sixto said. ”The best part was having Book Club members stop by the media center throughout the week to help set up for the event. I loved the way we all came together to make it happen.”
Sixto says the club held a similar lock-in last year, but that this year’s event was a lot livelier.
“There was definitely more anticipation surrounding this year's lock-in,” Sixto said. ”The Harry Potter book series is loved by so many people (students and teachers), and I think the lock-in provided a fun night for people to connect with others who are fans. I definitely plan to have other lock-ins in the future.”
A small admission fee was collected from those who attended, and that money will go toward the purchase of books for the club.
In addition to celebrating the love of Harry Potter, Sixto says the lock-in designed to create something for everyone.
“As I was planning the lock-in, I knew I wanted it to be an event where there were lots of different activities, and I also wanted everyone to feel welcome,” Sixto explained. ”Sometimes it's easy for kids to feel marginalized if they don't participate in sports or fit in to a certain group. The lock-in provided an opportunity for any student, no matter how popular, smart, or athletic they are to go to an event and have a good time.”
Although club members put a lot of heart into the event, Sixto says a number of teachers pitched in and helped make the gathering a success.
“I also want to mention the teachers that volunteered their time at the lock-in,” Sixto said. ”They shared ideas, collected money at the doors, and oversaw the craft tables. I couldn't have pulled it off without them.”