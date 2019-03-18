Thursday night’s (March 14th’s) Commissioner’s meeting was one of the busiest ones in months as it was preceded by public hearings on four issues, two of those quite continuous, the ordinance concerning blight problems countywide and the ordinance concerning an 8% hotel/motel tax and the effect it would have on small, independent bed and breakfast operators.
While most residents speaking during the public hearings were – or seemed to try to be – respectful and courteous, the new ordinances often generated heated comments such as …
• “It’s this administration’s goal to drive the poor and homeless out of Walker County.”
• “This [hotel/motel] tax will really hurt the little [bed and breakfast] persons and drive half of us out of business.”
• “I hope you don’t sign it [the public nuisance ordinance]. I hope you value your signature.”
• “You’re taxing our county into poverty.”
• “This [excessive daily fines for property not cleaned up and the county’s taking over and tearing down private property after having it declared a public nuisance] will come down to some kind of court case. If you do this, it will be remembered.”
The first public hearing of the evening was on Ordinance 0-01-19, which “amends language in Chapter 34 regulating Land Development to include and adjust the Public Nuisance Ordinance of 2004. It would also add Chapter 12 to the County Code of Ordinances regulating Building and Building construction.”
This ordinance was drafted largely in response to Commissioner Shannon Whitfield’s community forums throughout the county in February. Community “blight,” often the result of old, abandoned, and/or dilapidated buildings, personal junk and junk vehicles on personal property, unkept yards and structures, and other “eyesores” are often health and safely issues, explained Whitfield, as well as “devaluing people’s property.”
Such eyesores and blight also hurt the neighborhood and county economically as perspective homeowners hesitate to buy, build and live in blighted neighborhoods and potential businesses hesitate or refuse to invest and locate in blighted sections of town or of the county.
David Roden, founder of the Wilson Road Neighborhood Group, has been fighting blight at the northern end of the county for years. He explains that eliminating blight will raise property value, make the area more appealing to business, and raise the standard of living for everyone in the Rossville area. Because of its proximity to Chattanooga, Rossville offers probably the greatest potential for industrial and economic development in the county, but, Roden says, “If you come through the gateway from Chattanooa and through Rossville, I don’t know that any of us can argue that we don't have some [blight] issues.”
During the first public hearing on this ordinance two weeks ago and again Thursday night, a lot of questions, comments and criticism was raised especially concerning Chapter 34, sections of which would ban any visible junk vehicles on personal property and would also apply to farm machinery on property zoned agricultural. Other sections addressed repair, maintenance and repainting of outbuildings and structures on one’s property in general.
Chapter 34 of the ordinance was tabled for further study and consideration Thursday night, and Chapter 12 additions regulating buildings and construction was signed by Whitfield. This part of the ordinance included the condemnation and demolition of structures deemed public nuisances which the owner could not or would not bring into compliance with county codes.
The other ordinance which generated the most discussion and concern was ordinance 0-03-19, which “implements Title 48, Chapter 13, Article 3, Section 51 of the Official Code of Georgia placing an excise tax on rooms, lodging and accommodations.” Commonly called a hotel/motel tax and implemented by nearly half of the counties in Georgia, this ordinance was protested by the small, bed and breakfast, vacation rental, and youth or church camp operators.
These operators explained that in order to be competitive with the pricing of similar accommodations in Chattanooga and in Dade County, which does not have a hotel/motel tax, they have already cut their rates to the bare bones. An additional 8% tax would mean an overall tax rate of about 20%, they explained, saying they would have to “eat” that tax loss to stay competitive. The result, they feared, was that some or many of the small, independent operators would be forced out of business.
Although the Commissioner and his staff had an informational meeting on this hotel/motel tax ordinance with area operators on Monday, March 11, only about five or six of the 30+ bed and breakfast or accommodations operators in the county attended that meeting. A second public hearing on this hotel/motel tax ordinance will be Thursday, March 28, prior to that Commissioner’s meeting.
Two other ordinances were on the public hearings agenda, the first being a second reading or hearing on Ordinance 0-02-19, which “amends language in Chapter 46 regulating Construction of Roads for County Maintenance to bring current standards in line with surrounding counties.” This ordinance requires private contractors, such as subdivision contractors, to construct their roads to county road standards, so that when the county in the future takes over those roads and streets in a development and assumes maintenance of them, they will be on the same standards of all county roads. This ordinance was adopted and signed with minimal questions or comments.
The fourth ordinance concluding the public hearing was Ordinance 0-34-19, which “adds Chapter 14 to the County Code of Ordinances establishing the ‘Walker County Business Code.’” This requires businesses desiring to locate in an unincorporated part of the county to obtain a business license the same as it would were it to locate in the cities of LaFayette, Chickamauga, Rossville or Lookout Mountains. The second reading / hearing for this ordinance will be Thursday, March 28, prior to the Commissioner’s meeting.
Commissioner's meeting agenda
Items on the agenda for Thursday’s Commissioner’s meeting following the four public hearing included three proclamations: Proclamation for Down Syndrome Day in Walker County, Proclamation for Intellectual Development Disabilities Awareness Month, and Proclamation for Social Work Month.
Then, after tabling Chapter 34 of Ordinance 0-01-19 in the public hearing, Commissioner Whitfield adopted and signed Chapter 12 of that ordinance regulating Building and Building construction.
He then adopted and signed 0-02-19, amending language in Chapter 46 regulating Construction of Roads for County Maintenance to bring current standards in line with surrounding counties.
Other items of business included accepting and signing a Walker County Stormwater Facility Maintenance Agreement with Idle Rock LLC for Idlerock subdivision, and them signing a memorandum of understanding with Primary Healthcare Centers for Transit Services.
Commissioner Whitfield also approved and signed a purchase request for new computer case-management system software for Magistrate Court from CJT Software Inc. The cost will be $15,000 when installed and $250 per month thereafter for software and system maintenance.
The Commissioner also signed a system acceptance certificate with Motorola Solutions for the Canyon Ridge communications tower, the cost of equipment and services of which is shared by Walker, Catoosa and Dade Counties. Walker County’s portion of the communications tower project is $85,944.00.
The final item on the agenda was the review of Walker County Department Statistics for February.
The Animal Shelter took in 69 dogs and 14 cats during February, adopting out 19 dogs and 4 cats, placed with rescue groups 42 dogs and 0 cats, returned to owners 8 dogs and 0 cats, and had to euthanize 1 dog.
Codes enforcement saw 327 properties come into compliance with codes, noted 30 codes violations, and saw 4 cases closed.
The Fire Department responded to 537 calls in February, with 736 units handling calls for service. The department also installed 189 smoke detectors/alarms.
County litter control crews collected 7,960 pounds of trash in February.
There were 9 permits issued for new home construction.
The Public Works Department patched 1,190 potholes throughout the county in February.
Walker Transit made 2,072 trips during the month.
The next Commissioner’s meeting will be Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at Walker County Courthouse Annex III, 201 S. Main Street, LaFayette.