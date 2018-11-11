Christmas wishes will come true at the LaFayette Walker County Library when Cocoa with Santa returns.
On Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures. Bring your camera to capture the magical moments.
The children will enjoyed cookies, candy canes and cocoa and get their pictures made with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Cocoa with Santa costs $5. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the LaFayette Walker County Library.
For more information about events sponsored by the Friends of the LaFayette Walker County Library contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or send an email to racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.