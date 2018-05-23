Catoosa County’s Board of Commissioners will look a lot different next year after two newcomers unseated incumbents in Districts 2 and 4 during Tuesday’s general primary/general non-partisan election.
District 2 challenger Chuck Harris, a medical equipment salesman, narrowly defeated incumbent Bobby Winters by 8 votes on Tuesday according to unofficial results.
The tally shows that Winters was in the lead after early voting ended Friday, 175 to 164, but that Harris had the most Election Day votes 290 to 265, which gave him the overall lead 458 to 450.
Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore said a recount of the votes could be forthcoming since the race was so close.
Winters is currently the board’s longest-tenured commissioner, having served since 2002.
In the District 4 race, Charlie Stephens, who runs a garb,age collection service, defeated incumbent Ray Johnson who has been on the board since 2015.
Numbers show that Stephens led early voting in the race 163 to 131, as well as Tuesdays’ votes (457 to 406), for an overall count of 623 to 543.
Stephens says he was a little nervous throughout the day, but that he had a lot of support in his campaign.
“I just want to serve the people, just like the rest of these folks,” Stephens said. “I’m thankful that the people chose me, and I just want to try to help the people of the county.”