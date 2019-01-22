A handgun was stolen from a truck parked outside a Rossville residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime during the night of Jan. 14 or the morning of Jan. 15 on Wells Drive in Rossville near State Line Road.
Deputies were dispatched to the home after the resident discovered his .45-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun missing from his Dodge Ram truck, reports show.
The victim told deputies he last saw the firearm around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and discovered it missing the following afternoon after arriving home from work.
The victim said he thought the truck was locked when the incident occurred. However, deputies didn’t find any signs of forced entry into the vehicle.
The firearm was entered into the state and national crime information databases, and an extra patrol was in place in the neighborhood near the residence, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing firearm in encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.