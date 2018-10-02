A 9-mm handgun was recently stolen from a mobile home on Trace Lane in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the mobile home community just off Prater Road.
The victim told police that his Taurus 709 slim 9-mm pistol was stolen from an end table in his living room, reports show.
The victim said he didn’t know who might have taken the weapon, but added that only a select few knew the gun was in the home.
Deputies didn’t detect any signs of forced entry, and the pistol was the only item stolen from the home during the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the stolen firearm is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.