A handgun and other items were recently stolen from the trunk of a Ringgold vehicle just off Chapman Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft was reported Oct. 6 after a resident of Elm Drive discovered the property missing from his vehicle.
The man told police he went to get a band-aid from his medical kit and realized his backpack containing the medical kit was missing.
A third-generation Glock 19 .9mm handgun was also in the backpack that was taken, reports show.
The victim estimated the total value of the stolen items to be approximately $600, and was able to provide the serial number information from the handgun to police.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the stolen property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.