A handgun was stolen from a Ringgold vehicle while it was parked in front of its residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime between Feb. 11 and 15 on Haven Drive in Ringgold.
On Feb. 15, the victim notified police of the incident, stating that he’d been out of town for a few days and couldn’t pinpoint exactly when it was taken.
The gun was taken from a 2002 Ford F-250.
The victim admitted that the vehicle’s doors are sometimes left unlocked.
The missing firearm is a Beretta 9x19, which the victim was able to determine had to have been taken from the vehicle while it was at his residence after video surveillance footage of his workplace showed no one entering the vehicle during the time in question.
After notifying police of the theft, the victim canvassed his neighborhood to see if anyone witnessed the crime.
None of the neighbors reported seeing anyone around the victim’s residence or vehicle, detectives say.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing gun is encouraged to contact Detective Alan Miles with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.