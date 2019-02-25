A handgun was stolen from a Catoosa County vehicle while it was parked outside of a residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred from a vehicle belonging to a Mt. Pisgah Road resident sometime around Feb. 10.
Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Mt. Pisgah Road just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 10.
The resident said his .45-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun had been taken from the Ford F-150 truck parked in front of his home, reports show.
The victim admitted that he last saw the gun around Jan. 21, and that it could have been taken between then and Feb. 10. The victim added that there’s a possibility it could have been taken while he was traveling around in the vehicle.
“The handgun was in the console of the vehicle and the victim stated that he has left the vehicle unlocked on several occasions,” Cpl. George Wooten wrote in the report.
Anyone with information about the theft or the stolen firearm is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.