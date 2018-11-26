Catoosa County detectives are investigating an entering auto case involving the theft of a handgun from a vehicle, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime during the night of Nov. 8 or the morning of Nov. 9 at a residence on Cherokee Valley Road.
The victim filed a report at the Sheriff’s office after discovering that his .380-calibur Smith & Wesson handgun was taken by someone who entered his GMC Sierra truck, reports show.
The victim was unable to immediately provide serial number information for the stolen weapon, but he did admit that the truck was left unsecured during the time the incident occurred.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing gun is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.