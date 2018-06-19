Healthcare options have expanded for Northwest Georgia.
On June 12, Hamilton Physician Group celebrated the grand opening of its Catoosa Campus in Ringgold.
The walk-in clinic provides non-emergency care for adults and children, ages 2 and up. Folks can find treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, cold and flu, diarrhea, earaches, nausea, rashes, sinus issues, and more.
The health center offers adult immunizations, lab tests, x-rays, EKGs, physicals (including school physicals), primary care services, and well-woman exams, as well as help with chronic illnesses like diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension and hypothyroidism.
Neurosurgery and spine care are available on Mondays and the center will soon be treating patients in the areas of gastroenterology, endocrinology and psychiatry.
HPG-Catoosa COO Sandy McKenzie says the center is unique in that it provides convenient care with extended hours, primary care and specialty care all under one roof. “Getting access to healthcare can be a challenge. We want to make it as convenient as possible.”
Hamilton Physician Group Catoosa Campus
Services: Walk-in, non-emergency healthcare, preventive care, some surgery, psychiatry
Where: 45 College Park Drive, Ringgold
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact: 706-965-4060
More info: hamiltonhealth.com/Catoosa
HPG-Catoosa accepts most forms of insurance, Medicare and Medicaid and offers help setting up payment plans or finding options for those without insurance.
HPG-Catoosa invites the public to stop in to see its new facilities at 45 College Park Drive, next to Zaxby’s on Alabama Highway (Ga. Highway 151), or to call for information.