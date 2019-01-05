In addition to offering walk-in urgent care and primary care, Hamilton Physician Group-Catoosa Campus offers specialty care services.
Specialty care services include neurosurgery and spine, general surgery, gastroenterology, endocrinology and psychiatry.
“Convenient health care is very important to us,” said Stacy Smith, practice manager. “Whether you suspect you have the flu or get a sports injury in the evening or weekend, or if you need one of our specialty care services, our goal is to make it as easy as possible for you.”
The facility, located at 45 College Park Drive in Ringgold, provides a variety of healthcare services. Some of them include: treatment for short-term illnesses or injuries, adult immunizations, biometric screenings (blood pressure, weight, cholesterol, glucose, etc.), long-term illnesses, electrocardiograms, incisions and drainage of simple boils or other swollen sores, injections, lab testing, cuts, physicals, preventive care, primary care, school physicals, sprains and strains, well women exams and X-rays.
HPG-Catoosa offers extended hours for its convenient care services. Patients are treated Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hamilton Physician Group-Catoosa Campus specialty c2are options:
• Neurosurgery and spine, Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Justin Hare, DO, 706-529-7124
• General surgery, Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rotating: Chad Edwards, MD; James Gable, MD; Rod Rodriguez, MD; 706-278-6403
• Gastroenterology, Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rotating: Paige House, FNP; Sherry Pass, FNP; Jennifer McHenry-Smith, FNP; 706-272-4127
• Endocrinology, Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Katie Wooten, NP, 706-278-1622
• Psychiatry, Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon
Harleen Singh, MD, 706-529-8710