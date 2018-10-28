Halloween is definitely filled with fun, festivities and a rich history filled with diverse traditions.
Halloween is mix of traditions from Celtic, Catholic and Roman religious rituals. Celts would dress in costumes and light bonfires to ward of ghosts, thought to return on Halloween. The Celts believe that the boundaries between the living and the dead blurred on Halloween, making it easier for ghosts and spirits to return to cause mischief.
In 1000 A.D., November 2 was made All Souls' Day, which became a day to honor the souls of the dead. Incorporating some of the traditions of Samhain, All Souls' Day was also celebrated with bonfires, parades, and dressing in costume as saints, angels, and devils. The All Saints Day celebration on November 1 was also call All-hallows, and the evening before was known as All Hallows’ Eve, or Halloween.
Costumes were first worn to tell each other’s fortunes and for protection against evil spirits. The first costumes in Ireland were made of animal heads and skins. The modern celebration of Halloween still involves costumes, but many are not as creepy or scary as the first. Costumes now include everything from superheroes and villains to princesses and furry animals.
Dressing up in costumes was once a way to hide from ghosts. The tradition originated as a way for the Celtic and other European people to hide from the spirits who returned at this time of year. People wore masks when they left their homes after dark so the ghosts would think they were fellow spirits. To keep the ghosts out of their houses, people would place bowls of food outside to make them happy.
The name Jack-O-Lantern first originated from an Irish folktale about a man named Stingy Jack who tricked the Devil over and over again. When Jack died, he was forced to walk the Earth with only a carved-out turnip and burning coal to help light his way.
For those who don't believe the Stringy Jack folktale, let us present an alternative: Some people believe that the term Jack-O-Lantern comes from the idea of a night watchman, who would light the street lanterns every evening.
Because Stringy Jack walked with a carved-out turnip, at first people in Ireland and Scotland grabbed turnips, beets, and potatoes to carve his scary “face.” When the Irish brought the tradition to America, pumpkins were carved more often as they were more abundant.
Only 6 states produce a majority of the holiday's pumpkins. According to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service, in 2014 the top pumpkin-producing states — Illinois, California, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan — produced 1.31 billion pounds of pumpkins.
The word witch comes from the word “wica,” an Old Saxon word that means “wise one” according to the National Confectioners Association. The early-known witches were dealers in medicinal herbs and charms and respected in their own communities. But superstitions were created and told of witches casting spells and making trouble for others. Settlers who arrived in America brought with them these superstitions, and coupled with the Native American belief in witches, the legend grew.
It's been said that it's bad luck for a black cat to cross your path, especially on Halloween night. In the U.S., this superstition stems from the Protestant beliefs of the Puritan Pilgrims of Plymouth Colony. They disapproved of anything associated with witchcraft, and some believed the legend that witches could transform into black cats and back — hence the inspiration for pop culture characters like Salem on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Binx in Hocus Pocus.
Ghost stories are common throughout the year, but especially on Halloween. Most cultures and civilization contain some sort of stories about spirits, many of whom return from the dead to haunt people and places. According the History Channel Web site, ghosts are “specters” and belief is based on the thought that a person’s spirit lives on after their death. Places or structures that are haunted by ghosts are thought to have some sort of connection to the ghost’s past. Signs of a haunting include noises, odors, breezes and displaced objects.
No matter how scary your local haunted house is, it probably can't top the Haunted Cave in Lewisburg, Ohio. Measuring 3,564 feet long, the Guinness World Records has named it the world's longest haunted house. Even spookier: It's located 80 feet below ground in an abandoned mine.
Trick-or-treating began with “soul cakes.” During early All Souls' Day parades in England, the Church encouraged wealthier families to give out “soul cakes” to the beggars of the lower class in exchange for prayers for dead relatives. It was a tradition known as “going a-souling,” and later children were the ones who went to houses to ask for food, ale, and money.
Trick-or-treating for candy and prizes is a common tradition in the United States. A predecessor of trick-or-treating is a Scottish and Irish practice called “Guising,” where children went from door to door in costumes collecting coins and food. Children would only receive the prize if they did a “trick” such as song or dance, before the treat was given.
People used to dance and sing for treats. At one time, it was customary to perform dances, songs, prayers, and plays, a practice called “mumming,” in order to receive their treats.
In 2010, Belleville, Illinois became the latest city to ban trick-or-treating for kids over 12. Teens can even face fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 for going door-to-door. (Although, according to officials, more often than not over-age Halloween-goers are just given a warning.)
Charlie Brown created a piece of Halloween history. It was just tricks, no treats, for Charlie Brown in It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. In the 1966 TV special, the iconic lead character says, “I got a rock” while trick-or-treating. The phrase went on to become one of the most famous lines in Peanuts history.
Philadelphia-based trick-or-treaters traded in a sweet tooth for sweet action in 1950. In lieu of candy, residents collected change for children overseas and sent it to UNICEF. Subsequently, the Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF program was born.
Due to safety concerns, trunk-or-treating was introduced in 2000 as an alternative to hitting the pavement for candy on Halloween night. Cars are parked in a circle at a school or church parking lot, with event-goers decorating their open trunks and dressing in costume in order to hand out sweets.
In 2013, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated there were 41 million trick-or-treaters ages 5 to 14 in America. Parents spent an estimated $1 billion on children's costumes combined. By 2014, that number nearly tripled. And according to the National Retail Federation, Halloween party-goers spent an estimated $2.8 billion on costumes overall.
Superheroes top the most popular costume list. Some of the most popular Halloween costumes for kids in 2017 included action and superheroes, batman, princesses, and animals, reports CNN. For adults, there were plenty of classic costumes — think witches and pirates — at Halloween parties.
People also really like to dress up their pets for Halloween. In 2017, the most popular pet costumes were pumpkins, hot dogs, and a tie between a dog, lion, and pirate, CNN says. If you want your dog to stand out, these funny costumes will do the trick. And these adorable cat costumes make sure your feline doesn't feel left out.
Halloween is the second-largest consumer holiday in the U.S. From its vampy costumes and sweet treats to spooky outdoor decor, Halloween is a big business. So big, in fact, that it's the second-largest commercial holiday in America, with Christmas being the only one to surpass it in sales. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $5.8 billion on Halloween in 2010, and by 2015, that figure jumped to nearly $7 billion.
One quarter of all of the candy sold in the United States every year is purchased specifically for Halloween. According to the National Confectioner’s Association, a majority of all candy given out on Halloween is chocolate. Three out of every 10 individuals will pass out lollipops or other hard candy.
Candy corn is one of the holiday's most-produced candies. Since its invention in 1898 by the Herman Goelitz Confectionary Company of Fairfield, California (now known as the Jelly Belly Candy Company), candy corn has become wildly popular — so much so that today, nearly 35 million pounds of the stuff is produced each year.
It's no surprise that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were 2017's most popular Halloween candy — nobody can get enough of that chocolate and peanut butter goodness! Other favorites include Snickers, Twix, Kit Kat, Nerds, Sour Patch Kids, and Skittles.
Actually, Halloween tops Valentine's Day in candy sales. Valentine's Day is no longer the sweetest national holiday — at least when it come to candy sales. More than twice as much chocolate is sold, and 90 million pounds of chocolate flies out the door during Halloween week alone. In total, $1.9 billion is spent on Halloween candy each year.
Halloween is one of the most popular holidays for Hallmark. Although the cards may be ghoulish, the sentiment is sweet: according to Hallmark, Halloween ranks as the sixth most popular card-giving holiday, with 20 million cards sent each year. Christmas comes in first place, with a whopping 1.5 billion cards sent each year.
The custom of decorating with black and orange for Halloween makes perfect sense. Orange is seen throughout autumn's changing leaves and is a symbol of strength and endurance, while black is typically the color of death. The Celtics may have been the first people to use this color combination to gain strength for the long winter ahead and celebrate the dead during the Samhain holiday.
Finally, the history of Halloween includes a lot of romance. Scottish girls hung wet sheets in front of the fire on the holiday to see images of their future husband. Young women would also peel an apple, often at midnight, in one strip and throw it over their shoulder. The strip was supposed to land in the shape of the first letter of her future husband's name. In colonial America, Halloween's bobbing for apples was a fortune-telling game: the first person to get the apple without using his or her hands would be the first to marry. People also used to bake Halloween cakes with a ring and a thimble inside. Get the slice with the ring and you would be married within the year. The thimble? You'd be unlucky in love.