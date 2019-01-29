4-H Project Achievement is a cornerstone in the Georgia 4-H program, as well as its premiere public speaking and demonstration contest. The purpose of this event is to provide an out-of-county educational experience and to give recognition for outstanding accomplishments in 4-H work. 4-H'ers who have been selected as county winners in various 4-H projects available to Cloverleaf 4-H members compete with other county winners in their district for district honors.
On Saturday, Jan. 26, more than 75 local fifth-grade students boarded a school bus and traveled to Georgia Highlands College to represent our county at the 4-H Cloverleaf District Project Achievement Contest. Project categories range from Agricultural Awareness, Performing Arts, and Outdoor Survival Skills to Veterinary Science. There were 12 counties represented at this event, with 579 youth competing and an estimated 1,400 parents in attendance.
4-H’ers participated at a county level competition during 4-H In-School Educational Meetings during the month of November. In December, county winners were given a letter of invitation to advance to the district level competition. Many hours of preparation from county Extension staff, parents and participating youth went into this event.
Teen Leaders Patrick Peterson, Jenna Dekich, Taylor Dyer and Kylie Hinton served as judges, alongside Cooperative Extension Staff Julia Willingham, David Buckler and Caleb Millican. Teen leader Emily Momberg, Chelsea Brewster, and Avery Cross also served as community service leaders, hall monitors and carnival helpers.
All youth attending are congratulated for their success and for representing Catoosa County well.
For more information on 4-H programs and activities, please contact the Catoosa County Cooperative Extension at 706-935-4211.