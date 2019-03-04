The FCC has found that more than 24 million people living in the U.S., including 19 million living in rural communities, do not have access to broadband internet, an essential service in today’s economy. The average need for digital skills across 545 occupations rose 57% between 2002 and 2016, according to research led by the Brookings Institute. To help close the connectivity and digital skills gap, National 4-H Council and Microsoft’s 4-H Tech Changemaker program is empowering 4-H teens in 91 communities across 15 states to lead digital skills trainings, teach the value of digital tools, as well as find technological solutions to real-world problems.
In Catoosa County, the local teen leaders will work with Catoosa County Extension 4-H educators, community members, local schools, and Microsoft to identify the most needed digital skills in their communities and develop targeted digital skills trainings. The training sessions will cover key topics from online safety to computer basics and device training over the next year.
These trainings will help the community take advantage of the new opportunities available to them as broadband access reaches their communities. Broadband internet access was made possible by Microsoft’s Airband initiative, which aims to extend broadband to three million Americans living in rural areas by June 2022.
McKinley Pepper, a Heritage Middle School 4-H'er, and Emily Momberg, a Ringgold High School 4-H'er, attended the Regional Training for the 4-H Tech Changemakers March 1-2 in Columbus, Ohio, along with County Extension Agent Caleb Millican and 4-H Program Assistant Roberta Pepper. These two students will be conducting a state training, along with students from Whitfield and Gordon counties, on April 13 to teach county students how to implement the lessons they have learned and created.
“Right now, our students are helping us to narrow down the area we can provide the most impact and help in the community. Digital Skills are so important in today’s world and I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for these local students to teach these skills to our parents and grandparents in the area.” Caleb Millican, Catoosa 4-H agent, said. “I can’t think of a better way for our kids to show their leadership and citizenship skills than to help a parent learn how to use their computer devices to help with a student's homework or a grandparent to use Skype for the first time so that they can be connected to out-of-state family. I’m really excited about this partnership and what we will be able to accomplish.”
Parents and individuals seeking more information on how to get involved can reach out to their local 4-H office by calling Caleb Millican at 706-935-4211 or visiting the Catoosa County Extension Office at 43 Maple Street, Ringgold, Georgia.
Georgia 4-H, the state’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.