Two firearms and multiple credit cards are missing from a Catoosa County residence after someone ransacked the family’s vehicles, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred during the night of Nov. 30 or the morning of Dec. 1 on Mag Williams Road.
Deputies responded to the entering auto call around 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, which is when the residents discovered the property missing from their car and truck that were parked in the driveway.
The victims said a handgun was stolen from the console of the Honda Accord, while a rifle, gun permit, and credit cards were taken from the Dodge Ram truck, reports show.
The victims admitted to police that both vehicles were left unlocked at the time of incident.
Anyone with information regarding the thefts or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Thacker at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.