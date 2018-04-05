Catoosa County sheriff's detectives are investigating a residential burglary in Ringgold in which two handguns and a laptop were stolen, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a residence on Old Federal Lane between 7:30 a.m. and 6:27 p.m. on March 22.
The victim stated he returned home to find his front door damaged and multiple items missing from within the home.
"The victim stated there was a Taurus .380-calibur handgun in a black neoprene holster laying on the kitchen counter that was missing, and a Smith & Wesson .40-calibur handgun missing from the nightstand in the bedroom," Deputy Doug Licklider said.
An HP laptop computer was also reported missing during the incident.
The victim estimated the total value of the property to be around $1,100.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department at 706-935-2424.