Several firearms and other items were recently stolen during the burglary of a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred Nov. 30 on Stephanie Drive just off Smitherman Road in Ringgold.
The victim told police he’d been out all day and returned home around 6:30 p.m. to find several items missing from within residence.
Deputies concluded that there wasn’t any visible damage to any of the home’s entryways.
“The only way that it appears that someone entered the residence was by using a credit card or other instrument to slip the lock on the front door,” Deputy James Rogers said.
The victim stated he believes the culprit might be someone he knows due to the fact that a bedroom where all the guns and valuables are kept was the main area of focus.
Two handguns, a shotgun, and three rifles were taken during the incident, as well as $400 in cash, video game consoles, a flat screen TV, and several different calibers of ammunition.
The total estimated value of the stolen property is $2,570.
The victim was able to provide detectives with serial number information for the guns, which was subsequently entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing firearms is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Thacker at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.