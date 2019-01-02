Multiple guns and medications were recently stolen during burglary of a home on U.S. 41 in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred just before Christmas in the 2400 block of U.S. 41 in the Graysville community.
The victim told police he went to work around 6 a.m. on Dec. 20 and returned home around 4:30 p.m. to find his home had been broken into.
A bedroom window was visibly broken out and the house had ransacked, reports show.
A shotgun, rifle, and pellet gun were taken during the burglary, as well as Oxcarbazpine and Oxycodone pills.
Approximately 75 pills in all were reported stolen, reports show.
The victim described himself as a “loner” who rarely had visitors, so he had no idea who might have broken into his home.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.