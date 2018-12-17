A handgun and other items were recently stolen from a vehicle in the Graysville area of Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred the morning of Dec. 10 on Creek’s Jewel Drive.
Deputies were dispatched to the residence just after 8 a.m. when the victim discovered items missing from his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.
The victim said the items were in the vehicle the night before (Sunday), and that he made the discovery at approximately 7:40 a.m. Monday morning
A Ruger .380 pistol, Garmin GPS unit, and a phone charger were taken from the vehicle during the incident.
Detectives say a similar incident was reported a few minutes earlier on the same street involving another vehicle being ransacked.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Thacker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.