Several electronics were recently stolen during the burglary of a Catoosa County home off Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 16 on Mountain Lane just of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.
The victim told police she arrived home to find the back door of her home kicked in and several items missing.
A neighbor witnessed hearing a loud boom around 11:30 a.m. When he looked outside to see what the ruckus was, he saw a dark gray, four-door passenger car backed into the driveway of the residence with the trunk open, reports show.
“He stated he saw a ‘heavy set white female’ coming out of the residence,” Deputy Keith Cantrell said.
Two Fender electric guitars, four flat screen TVs, an Xbox One, and a gold ring were stolen from the home during the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.