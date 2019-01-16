0123_CCN_SpellingBee

The Graysville Elementary School spelling bee was held Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Students in fourth and fifth grades competed in the bee. Pictured: Zachary Allen, fifth-grade winner, and Molly Donovan, fourth-grade winner, along with Principal Kerri Sholl and Assistant Principal Shelley Johnson . They will participate in the countywide spelling bee at Tiger Creek Elementary School on Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Congratulations to the winners.

