Superintendent Denia Reese and the Catoosa County Board of Education will dedicate Graysville Elementary School to the community on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Superintendent Reese said, “The new construction for Graysville Elementary School accomplishes the board’s commitment to provide safe and equitable facilities for our students. This project was funded with ESPLOST V pennies. We are so grateful for our citizens support for ESPLOST to provide excellent schools for our children, and we will dedicate the new building to the community and provide tours on January 10, 2019.”
The dedication ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium, with a reception following. For community members who cannot attend the dedication ceremony, there will be student-led tours of the new building from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Mrs. Reese said, “The GES faculty and students are so proud of their new school, and they are very excited for their families, friends, and the community to visit on January 10.”