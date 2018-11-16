When it came time for her school to decide on a service project, Graysville Elementary School second-grade teacher Robin Peace knew what she wanted to do. “I’m passionate about animals,” says Peace. “Not everyone can adopt a rescue animal, but we can all help in some way.”
Peace suggested to Principal Kerri Sholl that the school collect supplies to help North Georgia Animal Alliance with its rescue work and Sholl approved.
“This is our ‘Be the Good’ project this year,” says Peace. “We want to teach the children about reaching out to others and helping make the world a better place, including for animals that need help.”
Donations came pouring in from children and their families — dog and cat food, treats, leashes, a dozen fleece throws, toys, a bed for a cat or a small dog, doggie diapers, a substantial collection of towels, and even some specialty items.
Peace has five dogs herself — a Chihuahua and four Italian greyhounds. Her son adopted a cat through NGAA, and her mother collects newspaper that rescues use to line animal crates.
NGAA secretary Kris Richardson came to the school to accept the students’ donation. “We appreciate what they’ve done so much,” she says. “It’s such a wonderful and helpful gift and there’s so much variety in what they collected for us. We want them to know that many cats and dogs will be helped by their generosity.”