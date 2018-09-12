On Friday, Sept. 7, the halls were filled with special visitors as Grandparents Day was celebrated at Graysville Elementary School.
Grandparents visited their grandchildren’s classrooms, admired hall displays, and then shared a breakfast of sausage, biscuits, and gravy in the cafeteria.
The media center was bustling with grandparents shopping with their grandchildren for books from the book fair.
Pictures could be made in the gym by Lifetouch to document the special day.
Graysville loves their grandparents and always looks forward to one of the most special days of the school year.