Each year, FFA chapters across the nation celebrate National FFA week, which was held from Feb. 16-23 this year.
The Future Farmers of America (FFA) is a youth organization that prepares members for leadership, careers, personal growth, and connection through agricultural education. The organization helps students discover their talents through hands-on projects and tasks. Many of these students go into careers in science, veterinary studies, business, and, of course, agriculture.
“We concentrate on teaching leadership skills through agriculture education.” Said Becky Forester, the agriculture teacher behind their Chapter. “The focus is on leadership, development, employability, and personal growth.”
During this week, Gordon Lee’s FFA Chapter has been hard at work to shine a light on what they do and bring attention to the agriculture industry. On Feb. 17, they held “FFA Sunday” at Elizabeth Lee United Methodist, where students played the vital roles within the service. Additionally, during FFA week, they held a canned food drive which goes back into the local community, held daily Agriculture Trivia at the school, and gave out agriculturally themed coloring sheets at Chickamauga Elementary and Cherokee Ridge elementary. The same coloring sheets were handed out at “Ag Story Time” at the Chickamauga Library, and each coloring sheet had a coupon for free fries at Jack’s.
On Thursday, Feb. 21, they held a pancake breakfast at the high school, and they hosted a taco lunch for teachers the following Friday, Feb. 22. Additionally on Thursday, there was a spirit night at Jack’s, where students and the FFA alumni association gathered to take donations, eat good food, and shed light on agriculture.
“The FFA Alumni is a support for FFA Chapters. We help to fund students who couldn’t otherwise afford to go to camp, or get their jackets and official dress. We help kids in FFA in whatever way we can.” Trey Deck, an alumni member, explained.
This subgroup mostly consists of parents and alumni who are or were involved in agriculture or the FFA, but anyone can join. They are a vital support to the student chapter.
For more information about the FFA or Agriculture, visit www.ffa.org, and to keep track of Gordon Lee’s chapter, visit their facebook page (Gordon Lee FFA).