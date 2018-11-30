On Nov. 9 Ringgold Elementary School hosted its annual spelling bee.
Each fourth- and fifth-grade class held individual spelling bees. Two winners were chosen from each homeroom.
Those winners then participated in the school-wide bee in front of the entire fourth and fifth grade, as well as several parents and grandparents who came to watch their super spellers.
Ted Gocke, J103 radio personality, conducted the bee, serving as announcer. Community volunteers and retired educators, Jeanne Chambers (RHS advanced literature teacher), Sandy Harper (RHS/HHS advanced literature teacher), and Carla Stephens (LFO assistant principal and literature teacher) donated their time and expertise in the field to serve as judges for the competition.
These children certainly demonstrated the RingGOLD Way. After a grueling 15 rounds, Milan Zerk came out as victor in the fourth-grade bee.
Although fewer rounds were required, Ava Phillips demonstrated a true mastery of spelling as she spelled words like “miscreant” and “peasantry” to win the fifth-grade bee.
Interventionist and Horizon teacher Shelley Gravley coordinated this year’s bee and commented, “I am so proud of all of the hard work our students put into the spelling bee. We will be cheering on Milan and Ava as they compete at the county level.”
Excellent job, spellers, and congratulations and best of luck to Milan Zerk and Ava Phillips.