Gilbert Elementary School’s Rhonda Epperson received a tremendous surprise when Food City and News 12 unexpectedly arrived to her third-grade classroom to congratulate her with the Golden Apple Award. In her 32 years of experience as a teacher, she has dedicated 16 of those years to the students of Gilbert Elementary and truly makes a difference in the lives of her children each day. Her students adore her most for her creative and silly songs, for making learning fun, and because she cares for them.
