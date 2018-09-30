National Gold Star Mother’s Day, also known as National Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, is observed annually on the last Sunday in September.
National Gold Star Mother’s Day was created to recognize and honor those that have lost their son or daughter while serving our country in the United States Armed Forces.
A gold star symbolizes a family member who died in the line of duty while serving the United States Armed Forces.
Gold Star mothers and families know the immeasurable cost of fighting for the ideals we believe in, and they know the pride that comes with exemplary service to America. ~ President Barack Obama ~ September 23, 2011 ~ Presidential Proclamation
HOW TO OBSERVE
Use #GoldStarMothersDay to post on social media.
HISTORY
On June 23, 1936, a joint congressional resolution designated the last Sunday in September as Gold Star Mother’s Day and proclaimed annually by each president. In 2011, President Barack Obama amended the day to “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.”
The American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. was incorporated in 1929 and obtained a federal charter from the United States Congress. It began in the Washington DC area and soon expanded to include affiliated groups throughout the United States.
The history of National Gold Star Mother’s Day and their families begins with a young country thrown in the midst of a great war. Army Captian Robert L. Queissner, whose two sons were serving on the front line during World War I, created what is now called the Service Flag. The flag was displayed with a blue star to represent a child serving in the military during times of war or hostilities. When a service member died, families stitched a gold star over the blue star.
An ocean often divided families from their deceased sons, as was the case of the founder of the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. organization, Grace Darling Seibold. While waiting for confirmation of her son’s death, she visited the VA hospital almost daily and made herself useful in the process. Afterward, she continued to visit the hospital and formed the organization that unites gold star mothers still today.
Membership in any one organization is not required for gold star mothers to access benefits. Please visit military.com for more information.