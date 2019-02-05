Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Adult Education program is accepting students for spring classes in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
Adults seeking to improve educational skills, earn a GED® credential, prepare for college entrance or learn English as a second language are encouraged to enroll in free classes that are open to individuals 16 years old and over.
Interested adults should contact the learning center in their county of residence or contact GNTC’s Adult Education program via email at adulted@gntc.edu. Class times vary by location and morning, afternoon and evening classes are available. Online learning options are also available.
The Adult Learning Centers in Georgia Northwestern’s nine-county service area are:
Catoosa County: The Shirley Smith Learning Center, 36 Muscogee Trail, Benton Place, Ringgold, Ga. 30736, (706) 965-6155, ext. 7
Chattooga County: Chattooga Adult Learning Center, 152 Senior Drive, Summerville, Ga. 30747, (706) 857-0771
Dade County: Dade Adult Learning Center, Dade County High School, 300 Tradition Lane, Trenton, Ga. 30752, (706) 657-7517, Option 8
Floyd County: Floyd County Campus Adult Education Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, One Maurice Culberson Drive, Rome, Ga. 30161, (706) 295-6917
Language and Literacy Center: Rome/Floyd Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, Rome, Ga. 30161, (706) 295-6917
Gordon County: Gordon County Campus Adult Education Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1151 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun, Ga. 30701, (706) 624-1111
Murray County: Murray Adult Learning Center, Chatsworth-Murray County Library, 100 N. 3rd. Avenue Chatsworth, Ga. 30705, (706) 272-2909
Polk County: Polk County Campus Adult Education Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 466 Brock Road, Rockmart, Ga. 30153, (770) 684-7521
Walker County: Walker County Campus Adult Education, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 265 Bicentennial Trail, P.O. Box 569, Rock Spring, Ga. 30739; (706) 764-3679
Whitfield County: Whitfield County Adult Education, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 2310 Maddox Chapel Road, Dalton, Ga. 30721, (706) 272-2909
For more information about GNTC’s Adult Education program, visit the website http://www.gntc.edu/community/adult-literacy-and-ged/.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,785 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,499 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia.