Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is offering a free GED practice test on Thursday, Feb. 28, to all current or potential students who come into one of the local Adult Education Learning Centers in GNTC’s nine-county service area.
Students who take the GED Ready® practice test will be able to see if they are ready to pass the GED® test in a chosen subject area and can choose from reading, math, social studies or science.
The results of the GED Ready® practice test will let individuals know if they are ready to pass the GED® test or what skills they may need to improve in order to pass the test.
Students can also learn about classes and other resources to help them prepare for the GED® test. To learn more or to schedule a free GED Ready® practice test, contact any of GNTC’s Adult Education Learning Centers in the northwest Georgia region:
Catoosa County: The Shirley Smith Learning Center, 36 Muscogee Trail, Benton Place, Ringgold, Ga. 30736, (706) 965-6155, ext. 7
Chattooga County: Chattooga Adult Learning Center, 152 Senior Drive, Summerville, Ga. 30747, (706) 857-0771
Murray County: Murray Adult Learning Center, Chatsworth-Murray County Library, 100 N. 3rd. Avenue Chatsworth, Ga. 30705, (706) 272-2909
Walker County: Walker County Campus Adult Education, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 265 Bicentennial Trail, P.O. Box 569, Rock Spring, Ga. 30739; (706) 764-3679
Whitfield County: Whitfield County Adult Education, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 2310 Maddox Chapel Road, Dalton, Ga. 30721, (706) 272-2909