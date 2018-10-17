Georgia Northwestern Technical College Computer Information Systems Program Director Dwight Watt and Georgia Northwestern Technical College Computer Technology Instructor Jill West spoke to information technology specialists around the globe Oct. 11. It was part of the month-long international webinar series, “CyberFest 2018.”
CompTIA, the Computing Technology Industry Association, hosted the event. The session hosted by Watt and West was called, “What Is Your Network Built With? Hay, Sticks, or Bricks?” It’s all part of a series helping promote National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October). The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the non-profit National Cybersecurity Alliance first launched the initiative in 2011.
Attendees from the United States, Sweden, India, Thailand, and other nations took part in the two-hour online event. “It was a wonderful opportunity to reach out to people around the world and help them take the next step in information technology,” said Watt. “Sharing what we know with our students in the classroom is an amazing opportunity for us throughout the year. Of course, getting a chance to make an impact on someone on the other side of the planet is also pretty impressive.”
The session covered networking and computer technology issues in the home, workplace, and in the classroom. The series also offered a special focus on end-user security, IT project management, infrastructure security, and Cloud security.
Watt is a Doctor of Education (University of Georgia) who holds more than 30 certifications in various areas of information technology expertise, as well as having taught courses in the industry on the collegiate level for more than 35 years. He also writes a newspaper column helping users with miscellaneous computer technology issues.
West holds a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education (University of Memphis). She has taught computer technology to all education levels from elementary school through college level coursework. West has also co-authored networking textbooks during her career.
CompTIA is one of the world’s premier information technology trade associations. The CyberFest 2018 series is offered through the CompTIA Instructor Network. Learn more about the association at CompTIA.org.
Watt teaches CompTIA certification preparation courses at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. For more information on those courses, or any of the areas covered by the college’s programs in Information Technology, visit the GNTC.edu website. Or, you can call Georgia Northwestern at 866.983.4682. GNTC offers courses online, as well as on six different campuses across Northwest Georgia.