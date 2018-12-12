Approximately 2,000 people bundled up for freezing temperatures as they headed to Whitfield County, Georgia to honor more than 200 Georgia Northwestern Technical College graduates who walked the stage at the college’s Fall 2018 Commencement Ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center Tuesday, Dec. 11.
GNTC’s 2018 GOAL (Georgia’s Occupational Award of Leadership) Award winner, Macey Morgan, gave the graduating class their commencement speech. The Whitfield County, Georgia resident represented the college in the GOAL competition this past spring in Atlanta, Georgia.
GNTC holds two graduations each year. A spring graduation each May in Rome, Georgia and a fall graduation each December in Dalton, Georgia. GNTC President Pete McDonald, along with GNTC Vice President of Student Affairs Stuart Phillips, served as presenters of the ceremony.
Many programs made headlines this graduation with perfect performances by their entire graduating class. Among those were Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Radiologic Technology. Of the 14 of those graduating from Radiologic Technology, 13 of those have completed their registries. The final student was slated to take the exam Saturday, Dec. 15. As for Radiologic Technology, all 26 graduating students successfully passed their credentialing exams.
All graduates participating in the ceremony were recognized for their academic achievements and presented with their associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates. Listed are graduates which took part in the commencement exercise for the Fall 2018 graduation ceremony. This list does not include eligible students who did not participate in graduation.
Associate of Applied Science
David Aguilar — Construction Management
Itzel Bautista Lopez — Adult Echocardiography
Melissa N. Betterton — Early Childhood Care and Education
Tina M. Blalock — Vascular
Christian A. Bregante — Aviation Maintenance Technology
Alisha A. Broome — Surgical Technology
Haylee Burris — Health Information Management Technology
Rosa Yenis Cabrera — Business Management
Patricia Laine Clark — Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Misti Dawn Clark — Business Management
Courtney B. Compton — Medical Assisting
Haleigh Rose Morgan Condra — Early Childhood Care and Education
Emily Connell — Social Work Assistant
Christen J. Cordell — Criminal Justice Technology
Jennifer L. Cowart — Business Management
Madison Victoria Crawford — Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Dudley S. Davis — Electronics Technology
Cassidy A. Davis — Radiologic Technology
Ricardo Ulises Dominguez — Business Management
Sarah Dorsey — Early Childhood Care and Education
Sprite Dyer — Networking Specialist
Jessica Anne Ellis — Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Normayda L. Escalante — Medical Assisting
Yony M. Escalante — Industrial Systems Technology
Anna Esquivel — Business Management
Robert B. Evans — Early Childhood Care and Education
Kim L. Fosdick — Adult Echocardiography
Adriana Garcia — Criminal Justice Technology
Courtney R. Georgiefski — Accounting
Kimberly I. Glover — Business Management
Jesanyelis Gonzalez — Business Management
Yecely Gonzalez — Business Management
Jennifer L. Goodman — Health Information Management Technology
Hannah J. Goss — Adult Echocardiography
Adrian Gutierrez — Business Management
Alexis Jovonni Guyton — Vascular
Ashley N. Harden — Business Management
William A. Harper — Vascular
Caitlyn N. Harris — Vascular
Renay Michelle Harris — Social Work Assistant
Valencia R. Henderson — Radiologic Technology
Valina P. Hopson — Radiologic Technology
Matthew D. Howard — Aviation Maintenance Technology
Kadie Hendrix Johnston — Radiologic Technology
Zachary Wane Taylor Jones — Computer Support Specialist
Cynthia Denise Kirk — Accounting
Catherine E. Lankford — Radiologic Technology
Dana K. Manis — Business Management
Nicole L. Mansfield — Health Information Management Technology
Tristian A. Martin — Social Work Assistant
Michael Nickolas Martin — Aviation Maintenance Technology
Norma Martinez — Business Management
Deloris Jill McBee — Social Work Assistant
Bailey S. Milone — Adult Echocardiography
Jennifer E. Mora — Business Management
Josie T. Nunn — Vascular
Trever B. Oliver — Business Management
Jacqaline Cruz Orozco — Medical Assisting
Pedro M. Ortiz — Automotive Technology
Neyda R. Paiz — Business Management
Derrick Ray Parker — Industrial Systems Technology
Jesse Lee Parsons — Business Technology
Jennyfer R. Paucay — Surgical Technology
Collin Anthony Payne — Automotive Technology
William A. Peters — Industrial Systems Technology
Ashley E. Phipps — Adult Echocardiography
Marvin James Pointer — Construction Management
Leslie R. Renfro — Radiologic Technology
Rodrigo Reyes-Cruz — Industrial Systems Technology
Stephanie A. Rittenhouse — Radiologic Technology
Ronald Harrison Roach — Industrial Systems Technology
Tyler L. Rowland — Industrial Systems Technology
Lauren Nicole Runion — Social Work Assistant
Wesley J. Saunders — Industrial Systems Technology
James Wayne Shearin — Culinary Arts
Alan N. Shepherd — Aviation Maintenance Technology
Kayla Renae Sinyard — Diagnostic Medical Sonography
James T. Spraggins — Construction Management
Abbigail G. Tate — Early Childhood Care and Education
Rosha C. Taylor — Social Work Assistant
Elizabeth S. Tidwell — Health Information Management Technology
Donald Howard Tinnan — Culinary Arts
Joseph Edwin Turner — Aviation Maintenance Technology
Luis Valdes — Automotive Technology
Victoria Velazquez — Accounting
Luz Maria Vigil — Business Management
Abbie L. Waits — Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Kayla C. Wallace — Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Jason Andrew Warren — Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Angela Watson — Radiologic Technology
Chloe Watts — Marketing Management
Regina N. Watts — Vascular
Amanda Nicole Yoder — Health Information Management Technology
Diploma
Keyli D. Ajanel-Perez — Practical Nursing
Yesenia Aldana — Cosmetology
Ashton L. Avery — Surgical Technology
William P. Ayres — Welding and Joining Technology
Ciara P. Baker — Cosmetology
Tanya Beckom — Cosmetology
Ashley N. Benge — Surgical Technology
Genotee Blake — Cosmetology
Rashonda Lee Bryant — Practical Nursing
Emily Kay Butler — Practical Nursing
Giovanni Carlos — Welding and Joining Technology
Michaela G. Clarke — Culinary Arts
Latoya Denise Cofield — Practical Nursing
Charles E. Crowe — Criminal Justice Technology
Amparo Cruz Cornejo — Medical Assisting
Margie Jean Deering — Business Management
Selena H. Dupree — Cosmetology
Allison Danielle Edgeworth — Medical Assisting
Tracy M. Elkins — Cosmetology
Shanna Danyel Ely — Medical Assisting
McKenzie Symone Floyd — Cosmetology
Sarah LeeAnn Gallegos — Practical Nursing
Haydee Garcia — Cosmetology
Noemi C. Garcia — Cosmetology
Maegan Alicia Gibson — Medical Assisting
Meghan Nicole Godfrey — Welding and Joining Technology
Clarence Gore — Aviation Maintenance Technology
Shayna D. Green — Medical Assisting
Keymonica N. Hall — Lactation Consultant
Misty Dawn Hawkins — Medical Assisting
Thomas Lee Hayes — Welding and Joining Technology
Kimberly Hayes — Medical Assisting
Lucas S. Heard — Welding and Joining Technology
Robert C. Hodge — Electrical Control Systems
Michael Ivester — Industrial Systems Technology
Amber C. James — Practical Nursing
Sonia L. Jernigan — Cosmetology
Luis Joaquin-Gomez — Air Conditioning Technology
Phelicia T. Johnson — Medical Assisting
Tomeika L. Johnson — Early Childhood Care and Education
Teyannah Taiisha Johnson — Practical Nursing
Grace Wangui Kariuki — Practical Nursing
Sheena R. Lamar — Business Management
Anzie Cox McCoy — Practical Nursing
Regina A. McKin — Medical Assisting
Kalee Amanda Meadows — Surgical Technology
Eris Jane Merritt Moonstar — Lactation Consultant
Joshua D. Moyer — Welding and Joining Technology
Khanh Nguyen — Medical Assisting
Jessica P. Pack — Medical Assisting
Sonny Apag Padayao — Aviation Maintenance Technology
Christon Nicole Peden — EMS Professions
Angie A. Pizano — Medical Assisting
David Michael Powell — Welding and Joining Technology
Amber Quillen — Cosmetology
Sharon A. Ragland — Business Management
Alejandro L. Ramirez — Medical Assisting
Omar G. Rangel — Welding and Joining Technology
Harmony Nicole Rose Ray — Surgical Technology
Jesus Reyes — Welding and Joining Technology
Autumn Cheyenne Ridley — Cosmetology
Kylea B. Riley — Practical Nursing
Cole A. Ryan — Welding and Joining Technology
Loretta Didena Scott — Medical Assisting
Brooke A. Silvers — Medical Assisting
Aiseh Smith — Business Management
Nicole A. Smith — Business Management
Chelsea M. Stanfield — Practical Nursing
John A. Tanturri — Industrial Systems Technology
Lanesha Gilena Teague — Practical Nursing
Autumn Taylor Tomlinson — Cosmetology
Cierra B. Turner — Practical Nursing
Samantha Orsha Upshaw — Surgical Technology
Bonnita E. VanNuys — Medical Assisting
Shameka M. Ware — Cosmetology
Cody Alan West — Aviation Maintenance Technology
Bathshebia Willis — Dental Assisting
Charmisse Wood — Practical Nursing
Myra E. Wyatt — Medical Assisting
Michael A. York — Welding and Joining Technology
Technical Certificate of Credit
Dyane Mary Alvarado — Medical Front Office Assistant
Justin C. Bouy — Aviation Maintenance Technician
Taylor Brooke Cato — Cosmetology for Licensure
Virginia D. Chambers — Phlebotomy Technician
Rhaghan Kelsey Dennis — Early Child Care and Education Basics
Valeria Fraire — Human Resource Management Specialist
Priscilla Henderson — Child Development Specialist
Mary Land — Early Child Care and Education Basics
Lesly Elizabeth Miranda — Cosmetology for Licensure
Jordan L. Moore — Emergency Medical Technician
Keetra L. Murphy — Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician
Allen B. Newport — Aviation Maintenance Technician
Mackinzie C. Parrott — Health Care Assistant
Meagan R. Ray — Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Jennifer Reyes — Cosmetology for Licensure
Brittany Danielle Roberts — Cosmetology for Licensure
Cierra J. Ross — Cosmetology for Licensure
Tamarsha Watkins — Cosmetology for Licensure
Jalessa Young — PC Repair and Network Technician