Many children have few opportunities to engage their artistic abilities and let their creative minds explore, problem-solve, and think innovatively. However, that is not the case at Gilbert Elementary School.
Students are encouraged to think and act creatively on a regular basis in their art class with their teacher, Cherish Thornton.
Thornton also facilitates Art Club after school each week. Both in class and in Art Club, students take an active part in creative projects where they can open their imaginations and generate their own masterpieces. Thornton provides students with various media to utilize in their unique creations, such as paint, chalk, clay, sketch, watercolors, and many others.
Students proudly submit their captivating completed artworks to Thornton to display around the school to make learning environments more aesthetically pleasing and enjoyable for all.