GESElections

Bryson Stoker and Maddie Kate Jefferies are the newly elected student president and vice president at Gilbert Elementary School. / Contributed

Gilbert Elementary students went to the polls recently to cast their votes for student government representatives.

Congratulations to newly elected president Bryson Stoker and vice president Maddie Kate Jefferies, as well as to several other grade-level student government representatives.

These student leaders will meet with teachers and administrators throughout the school year to voice their opinions on important decisions, in order to consistently improve and make positive changes that affect our entire Gilbert Elementary student body.

