Nothing spreads the joy of Christmas faster than the voices of children singing holiday carols! The students of Gilbert Elementary School were in the spotlight at the GES Christmas Chorus Sing-along Program. The gymnasium was a packed house, as students from all grade levels sang classic holiday songs for their family members and friends in attendance.
